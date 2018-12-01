Taliesin Winter Festival

Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center, Spring Green 5607 Highway C, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

press release: Experience Taliesin this holiday season. Take a one-hour tour around the exterior of the Taliesin estate on a wagon ride. After your tour, Tan-y-Deri will be open for warm, seasonal beverages and sweet treats. Enos Farms will be serving brunch at the Riverview Terrace Cafe and the Taliesin Gift Shop – both located in the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center – will be open for all your holiday shopping needs! Space is limited. Please dress for the weather and bring a cozy blanket.

Adults - $20; Children - $10

Info
Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center, Spring Green 5607 Highway C, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
Fundraisers, Special Events
608-588-7090
