Taliesin Winter Festival

press release: Experience Taliesin this holiday season. Take a one-hour tour around the exterior of the Taliesin estate on a wagon ride. After your tour, Tan-y-Deri will be open for warm, seasonal beverages and sweet treats. Enos Farms will be serving brunch at the Riverview Terrace Cafe and the Taliesin Gift Shop – both located in the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center – will be open for all your holiday shopping needs! Space is limited. Please dress for the weather and bring a cozy blanket.

Adults - $20; Children - $10