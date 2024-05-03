RSVP for The Talk: Conversations Between African American and Jewish Teens

Please join Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice and 100 Black Men Madison for a press conference and community gathering for the launch of our podcast: "The Talk: Conversations Between African American and Jewish Teens."

In 2023, nine high school students embarked on a project to create a joint podcast series in which they would share their lived experiences as Jewish and African American teens growing up in Dane County, Wisconsin. They call the series “The Talk."

Meet the amazing young people who created the podcast and hear their experiences during the project!

Please RSVP by May 3.