ONLINE: Talk the Talk: Board Testimony Writing Workshop

press release: Do you want to let your elected officials know that you want to #BuildthePeopleNottheJail but are intimidated by the board testimony process? Join Allies for Black Lives and others for a collaborative event in which we will collaborate in writing individual testimonies related to the county jail construction project that you can read at any Dane County Board Meeting.

The Dane County Board of supervisors is having trouble listening to the voices of the people. They have received an overwhelming amount of communication telling them to halt the building of a new jail and to invest instead in authentic community safety measures but are not yet deterred from pursuing the carceral status quo. This means we need to overwhelm them even more and let them know that we aren’t going away, that we will continue to speak out until they #BuildthePeopleNottheJail.

The bureaucratic processes at both the city and county level can be intimidating, and this is surely no accident. But once you do it, you’ll probably agree that testifying at a meeting is actually quite simple. You will likely leave this event with all the tools you need to give it a go.

The red tape was designed to prevent people like us, people who do NOT support the status quo and instead want to see CHANGE in our community, from making our voices heard. Don’t let them stop you. Join us for this short event as a start to letting the people we did - or didn’t - vote for that we will not be silenced!