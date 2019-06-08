Talk with Your Kids About Reparations

press release: Join Families for Justice on Saturday, June 8, for a family-friendly exploration of "reparations." What is reparations? Why should I talk with the kids in my life about it? What might the call for reparations mean for family life? Child care will be provided for the first half while adults engage in our own learning. As adults, we'll explore the historical legacies that lead to calls for reparations today, especially land theft from Indigenous peoples and forced labor from African-descended peoples. We'll consider the connections to our families today – especially for white, European-descended people who have often benefited across generations from these harms – and how we might find a call for enacting small and large acts of reparations in our lives. In the second hour, with the children, we'll try out some kid-friendly activities to introduce reparations concepts and to lay the groundwork for new family traditions in the spirit of reparations. Snacks and coffee provided. All ages welcome!