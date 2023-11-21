Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: You've heard Tall Paul Sabel's warm baritone voice and bluesy harmonica licks with the Ryan McGrath Band. You may have also heard him behind Lorenzo "Cat Daddy" Thompson at Madison and Milwaukee dates. Here's your chance to see him up front - bringing his songwriting creativity and Chicago blues training to the Red Rooster stage!

$7

608-285-2951
