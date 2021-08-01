press release: On Sunday, August 1, people from across the region will visit the Rock County Historical Society (RCHS) campus for its 63rd Annual Tallman Arts Festival (TAF), presented by RSM. The event, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., is a highlight of the summer in Janesville, drawing artists of all kinds and community members of all ages. The day features live music, a variety of food vendors, a specialty art tour, a new exhibit, children’s activities and more, all on the RCHS grounds at 440 N. Jackson Street in Janesville.

Just a few examples of the art at this year’s art fair include pottery, jewelry, paintings, and hand-made soaps.

Food vendors will include Route 26 Hamburgers; Kona Ice; Johnny’s Gourmet Street Dogs; Taqueria Taco cart; Sweet Delight Kettle Corn; and Jakarta Café. Beer, bloody marys, wine, and soft drinks will also be available.

Live music will play all day on the outdoor stage, with a variety of music genres. Visitors are welcome to bring lawn chairs. Performers include:

Frank Martin Busch and The Names, performing with jangly guitars, honky tonk piano, harmonicas and even some steel guitars. Bush is also the front man for WheelHouse, a country/bluegrass band from Madison.

Gary the Duo, featuring Marques Johnson and Brian Matteson of Gary the Band.

Soggy Prairie, a five-piece, Madison-based bluegrass band.

Brass Knuckles, a brass quintet from Madison that plays everything from Renaissance to Lady Gaga.

James and the Giant Peach ensemble, a youth performance group from the Janesville Performing Arts Center, performing numbers from their upcoming production.

TAF attendees will also be the first to see a new travelling exhibit at RCHS, titled Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border. Produced by the Wisconsin Humanities Council in partnership with Centro Hispano of Dane County, the exhibit shares the stories of eight immigrants who now live and work in Wisconsin, providing a glimpse into the lives of strangers – and inviting people to reflect on their own individual life journeys.

Another highlight of this year’s festival is a new, specialty art tour in the Lincoln-Tallman House. The open-house tour focuses on the story of the Tallman Art Collection, including paintings, prints and art objects. The tour was researched and developed by Mark B. Pohlad, Ph.D., Associate Professor in the Department of History of Art and Architecture at DePaul University. Tour tickets will be available on site all day. Tour price is $10.

The day would not be complete without children’s activities. Parents are welcome to allow their children to play in the fenced, supervised children’s area while they browse the grounds. Activities include a variety of crafts and games under a large tent.

Artists who would like to exhibit at TAF may contact RCHS at 608-338-9263, or via email at taf@rchs.us.

Hours are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 and available at the entrances of the RCHS campus. No charge for children under five. Parking is free across the street in the Mercy Hospital parking ramp.