× Expand Neil Krug Kevin Parker of Tame Impala.

press release: Tame Impala has announced rescheduled North American tour dates. The majority of the dates were originally planned for Summer 2020 but had to be postponed due to COVID19. The band will kick off the tour in Mexico City on July 22 and wrap up in Miami on October 18. In addition to the traditional tour dates, Tame Impala will return to Outside Lands in San Francisco on August 8th and appear at Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas in September. All tickets for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. If you are unable to attend, you can begin the refund process at your point of purchase.

The Slow Rush, Kevin Parker’s fourth album as Tame Impala was released in February to wide-spread acclaim. Tame Impala has been nominated for two Billboard Music Awards in both the ‘Top Rock Artist’ and ‘Top Rock Album’ categories. In the last month Parker has shared a Blood Orange remix of “Borderline” and Four Tet’s mix of his single “Is It True” and earlier this summer he released his remix of 070 Shake’s “Guilty Conscience.” Parker also recently collaborated with Mike Skinner on The Streets track, “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better.” Together with Oneohtrix Point Never, he contributed to The Weeknd’s latest album, After Hours, also released earlier this year.