press release: Opening Reception and Gallery Talk: Wednesday, November 20, 6:30pm

Location: Backspace Gallery, Art Lofts, 111 N Frances St, Madison, WI

An installation and cast iron artist and UW-Madison alum, Tamsie Ringler's artistic practice focuses on landscape sculpture and public art installations that engage environmental awareness. She is an Assistant Professor of Sculpture and Foundry at the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities and serves on the board of directors of Franconia Sculpture Park.