Tandem Press Virtual Tour

Courtesy Tandem Press Patrick and Jeffrey Gibson Artist Jeffrey Gibson (right) and master printer Patrick Smyczek in the Tandem Press studio.

press release: Virtual Tour and Conversation with Jeffrey Gibson, October 29 at 11AM CDT (12PM EDT)

Join Tandem Press for a virtual studio visit and conversations with artist Jeffrey Gibson, director Paula Panczenko, curators Sona Pastel-Daneshgar and Myszka Lewis, studio manager/master printer Jason Ruhl, master printers Patrick Smyczek and Joe Freye, financial manager and events coordinator Rachael Griffin, and preparator Seth Klekamp. Works on view in the gallery that are featured in the IFPDA Fine Art Print Fair will be discussed, and artist Jeffrey Gibson will speak about his current projects with Tandem Press.

This event is free but registration is required. Click here to register.