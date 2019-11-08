press release: USA | 88 minutes | R | DCP | Dir. Sean Baker

"Tangerine" is a comedy about a transgender prostitute looking for her pimp's girlfriend on Christmas Eve, shot with an iPhone camera. As written by Sean Baker and Chris Bergoch and directed by Baker, it's assured and immensely likable, and truly independent in story and style.

"Unlike many films that come with enormous budgets, famous faces and little purpose, Tangerine possessed the raging great energy that comes from genuine surprise," - Dorothy Woodend, The Tyee (British Columbia)