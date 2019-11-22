press release: Tangled Up in Blue will be having our fall showcase at the Monona Terrace this year on November 22, 7-9pm! We would love for all of you to come by and enjoy our set list from this semester! Tickets are going to be $10 for students, $15 for adults and $5 for children. To purchase tickets please venmo us @tuibacappella specifying how many tickets and of what type. If you know a member of the group contact them and they can get your tickets! Or you can email tuibacappella@gmail.com specifying what type of tickets and how many you need and we can put them on will call.