Tap Dance Classes

TAPIT/new works 1957 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Summer 2019 tap dance classes, for ages 10 – 80+, begin Wednesday, June 5, at TAPIT/new works, 1957 Winnebago Street. Instruction is for all levels, beginning through advanced. Pre-registration is requested. Group and single classes are available, as well as private lessons.

Rehearsal and class space is available for rental.  Please call 608.244.2938 or email: info@tapitneworks.org to register or for more information, www.tapitnewworks.org.

TAPIT/new works 1957 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
