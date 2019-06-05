press release: Summer 2019 tap dance classes, for ages 10 – 80+, begin Wednesday, June 5, at TAPIT/new works, 1957 Winnebago Street. Instruction is for all levels, beginning through advanced. Pre-registration is requested. Group and single classes are available, as well as private lessons.

Rehearsal and class space is available for rental. Please call 608.244.2938 or email: info@tapitneworks.org to register or for more information, www.tapitnewworks.org.