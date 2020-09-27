Tape Face

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Mime with noise, stand-up with no talking—drama with no acting. Viral sensation Tape Face has to be seen to be believed.

Created by performer Sam Wills, Tape Face is a character with universal appeal. Delightful, wry, many-layered and hilarious, he transcends the barriers of language and culture.

He accesses an inner child in us all that must be fed. Through simple, clever and charming humor aimed at satisfying that hunger, this “America’s Got Talent” finalist has created one of the most accessible and enjoyable shows the world has ever seen.

608-258-4141
