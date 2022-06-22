press release: T he Latino Academy of Workforce Development presents the first Annual Tapping the Untapped Workforce – Manufacturing and Transportation Career Fair on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Elver Park.

The event is intended to introduce and expose career opportunities in the manufacturing and transportation industry. The career fair is FREE and open to the public. Activities include resume writing services, activities for kids, and food

Are you or someone you know looking for a career in the manufacturing or transportation industry? Interested participants can pre-register here (not required for entrance at the career fair). Participants that pre-register in advance and attend the career fair will be eligible to participate in a raffle of $100 gift card.

Employers and Union Trades Registered: