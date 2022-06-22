Tapping the Untapped Workforce
to
Elver Park 1250 McKenna Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53719
press release: T he Latino Academy of Workforce Development presents the first Annual Tapping the Untapped Workforce – Manufacturing and Transportation Career Fair on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Elver Park.
The event is intended to introduce and expose career opportunities in the manufacturing and transportation industry. The career fair is FREE and open to the public. Activities include resume writing services, activities for kids, and food
Are you or someone you know looking for a career in the manufacturing or transportation industry? Interested participants can pre-register here (not required for entrance at the career fair). Participants that pre-register in advance and attend the career fair will be eligible to participate in a raffle of $100 gift card.
Employers and Union Trades Registered:
- Baker Manufacturing Company, LLC
- Certco, Inc.
- City of Madison
- City of Sun Prairie
- Dane County
- Energizer Holdings, Inc.
- ePac Flexible Packaging
- Fahrner Asphalt Sealers, LLC
- General Beverage Sales
- Jones Dairy Farm
- Lycon Inc.
- Mega Rentals, Inc.
- Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District
- Plastic Ingenuity
- Remedy Intelligent Staffing
- Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling
- Schmidt's Auto Inc
- Stoughton Trailers
- Sutton Transport, Inc.
- The QTI Group
- Uniek, Inc.
- Walbec Group, Inc.
- Washington Mills
- Wisconsin Construction Laborers and Apprenticeship Program
- Wisconsin Foam Products, Inc.