ONLINE: Tarot Card Zodiac Readings

media release: Zodiac Tarot Card Readings LIVE on Facebook

This Give Out Day, join us for live Zodiac Tarot Card readings given by the talented Amy Castro, LIVE on Facebook to raise funds for both Fair Wisconsin and GSAFE. This event will feature Live Tarot Card Zodiac readings. You can watch on Facebooklive at the time listed below facebook.com/gsafewi

11:00 AM CT, June 30: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer

3:30 PM CT, June30: Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio

6:30 PM CT, June 30: Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

To schedule a reading with Amy contact them at @hermit_empress on Instagram.