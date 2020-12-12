Support the food corridor that is Atwood Avenue with this Taste of Atwood gift package, which encompasses a Barriques coffee mug, two-piece Gail Ambrosius truffle box, a Nutkrack 4-oz. can of candied pecans, and a Next Door Brewing 22-oz. bomber from among three beers: Bronze Horseman Stout, Thunder Stone Stout or Red Beard IPA. Tickets must be purchased in advance of pickup, which takes place Saturday at Next Door. The beer can be taken to-go or consumed at the brewery.