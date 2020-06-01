press release: For nearly 40 years, the Taste of Madison has attracted thousands of people to Capitol Square on Labor Day Weekend as Madison celebrates the end of summer. So it is with heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of Taste of Madison for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision was made in accordance with the recently announced Forward Dane reopening plan for Madison and Dane County. By limiting the number of large public gatherings, we are hopeful that we can help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community.

While many associate the Taste of Madison with some of our city’s finest food dishes and lively musical acts, the event also serves as a fundraiser. Since its inception, the Taste of Madison has donated over $1 million to local charities. In 2019 alone, the Taste of Madison raised $64,000 for local non-profits and provided more than $7 million direct spending in Dane County. And although we can't gather together right now, we know we can still make an impact and do some good.

We are proud to announce that we will be launching the Taste of Madison Give-Back Campaign. This two-week online giving campaign will support Second Harvest Food Bank and Cook it Forward, with 100% of the donations shared evenly between the two organizations.

If everyone who attended Taste of Madison in 2019 donated $1 we'd raise over $250,000

In addition to supporting the community, donors will be automatically entered to win a $100 gift card to a Taste of Madison vendor. While donations aren’t necessary to enter the drawing, we encourage people to consider giving what they would have spent at the Taste of Madison this year. Let's rally together as a community and give back to those in need. Please consider donating to the Taste of Madison Give-Back Campaign. Together we can make a difference!

Donate Now