press release: Wednesday, Oct. 11, 5 - 8 pm, 945 E. Washington Ave.

The merchants are the heart of our Public Market. With the selection of 30 MarketReady entrepreneurs who will be preparing to launch their biz in the Public Market, we are so close to making our Market a reality.

Stop by Taste of the Madison Public Market event to meet several of the MarketReady entrepreneurs and enjoy a sampling of the activities and experiences that will be available at our vibrant, community-based Public Market. The event will include:

More than 15 merchants will offering FREE SAMPLES and larger portions for purchase.

and larger portions for purchase. Children's activity area

Small collection of art

Music from around the world sponsored by Dane Dances (a mini dance party will be held from 7-8pm)

Food Innovation Center exhibit

Details about our Madison Public Market project

The event is free and open to the public. Stop by for a taste! RSVP is not required but is appreciated.