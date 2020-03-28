press release: Join us for an evening of small-plate sampling to Taste the Future of food in Madison!

Ten food businesses from the Northside Planning Council's food-based programs, FEED Kitchens & MarketReady, will be in the spotlight. From food carts to catering businesses to cafes, you'll meet the entrepreneurs behind some of your favorite local foods & others who are launching new ventures in Madison.

Alongside these businesses, get to know some of the local organizations imagining a better future for our food system, and coming up with innovative solutions to help us get there.

Good & local food is for everyone. Taste the Future is free and open to the public, thanks to the generosity of our sponsors.Free tickets will be available online in March to ensure that we don't exceed capacity limits at Warner Park Community Recreation Center. Learn more about the event & sponsorship opportunities at https://northsideplanningcouncil.org/taste-the-future-2/.