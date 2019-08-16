RSVP for Tastes & Tales
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Tastes & Tales: The Bee Tree
Through a captivating storytelling of Patricia Polacco’s The Bee Tree, we will learn about the benefits of working hard from one of Earth’s hardest workers – bees! Explore how honey is made, investigate the relationship between plants and pollinators, and make honey herb lemonade to taste in the garden. Instructor: Kim North, Olbrich Botanical Gardens
9:30-10:30am, Saturday, August 24
Registration Deadline: Friday, August 16
Price: $9/$7 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)