RSVP for Tastes & Tales

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

Through a captivating storytelling of Patricia Polacco’s The Bee Tree, we will learn about the benefits of working hard from one of Earth’s hardest workers – bees! Explore how honey is made, investigate the relationship between plants and pollinators, and make honey herb lemonade to taste in the garden. Instructor: Kim North, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

9:30-10:30am, Saturday, August 24

Registration Deadline: Friday, August 16

Price: $9/$7 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
