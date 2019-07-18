RSVP for Tastes & Tales
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Cranes and Corn
The International Crane Foundation will be visiting Olbrich for this special class! Enjoy a lively storytelling of the relationships among cranes, their habitats, and corn. We will explore corn plants, create crane puppets, learn a crane dance, and make a corn salsa snack together. Ages 4-11 with an adult. Instructor: Educators, International Crane Foundation
Time: 5:30-6:30pm
Date: Thursday, July 25
Registration Deadline: Thursday, July 18
Price: $9/$7 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)