RSVP for Tastes & Tales

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Cranes and Corn

The International Crane Foundation will be visiting Olbrich for this special class! Enjoy a lively storytelling of the relationships among cranes, their habitats, and corn. We will explore corn plants, create crane puppets, learn a crane dance, and make a corn salsa snack together. Ages 4-11 with an adult. Instructor: Educators, International Crane Foundation 

Time: 5:30-6:30pm

Date: Thursday, July 25

Registration Deadline: Thursday, July 18

Price: $9/$7 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
