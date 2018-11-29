press release: MESBA’s Tasting for a Cause Gala is the year-end fundraiser that helps feed those experiencing hunger in our community. While MESBA is a not for profit entity, we are committed to harnessing the power of the business community to do good and provide for those who are less fortunate.

This year’s gala will be held at the new jazz club, Cafe Coda, at 1224 Williamson Street in Madison (across from the Willy Street Co-op). The gala will feature restaurant sampling stations, live music from the up and coming Madison band, Wurk, a wine pull ($20/pull) and a silent auction. We’ll also be hosting a food drive so attendees should bring a non-perishable food item if they are able.

FOOD PANTRIES SUPPORTED WITH THIS EVENT INCLUDE:

Goodman Community Center, The River Food Pantry, St. Stephen’s Food Pantry

This year, the auction will be held online. VIEW SILENT AUCTION ITEMS

TICKETS ARE $35 IN ADVANCE OR $45 AT THE DOOR