Tate & the 008 Band

media release: Friday and Saturday, November 24 and 25, the Red Rooster thanks its patrons, its neighbors on Madison’s East Side and in Monona, and ESPECIALLY all the musicians that have graced the stage so far in with AN APPRECIATION WEEKEND! Shows will be only $5!

Friday, it’s time to appreciate Madison’s longest-tenured host of blues jams, James Earl Tate and his 008 Band. From his time as Luther Allison’s road manager, to his years hosting the blues jams at O’Cayz Corral, to his tenure at the Knuckledown Saloon and here at the Red Rooster, Tate has been at the center of supporting local blues musicians on their professional progression. Come show your thanks for his decades of devotion to the blues!