Tatsuya Nakatani, Russell/Sexe

media release: Tone Madison and Arts + Literature Laboratory welcome back Tatsuya Nakatani on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 7pm. Russell/Sexe (Tim Russell and Liz Sexe) will open the show. Nakatani's distinctive music is centered around his adapted bowed gong, supported by an array of drums, cymbals, and singing bowls. In concert with his personally hand-carved Kobo Bows, he has spent decades refining and developing his sound as an arrangement of formations of vibrations, incorporated in shimmering layers of silence and texture. Tickets are $20 ($15 for students/ALL members/Tone Madison sustainers). Tickets may be purchased online in advance at up to 2 hours before the show or at the door.