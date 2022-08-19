Taylor Tomlinson

Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

7:30 & 10 pm on 8/19-20 and 7 pm, 8/21, Comedy on State. $45-$40.

media release: TAYLOR TOMLINSON played SIX sold out shows last August here in Madison, and has since released a new special, Look At You. Filmed last December at the historic Wilbur Theater in Boston, Look At You is an evolution of the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 star’s Quarter-Life Crisis that debuted on Netflix March of 2020. Her first hour-long special went on to be named “Best of 2020” by New York Times, Decider, Paste and earned unanimous critical praise.

Info

Comedy
608-256-0099
