7:30 pm on 5/24 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 5/25-26. $40.

media release: The New York Times opines, comedian and CBS After Midnight host Taylor Tomlinson “demonstrates tight joke writing, carefully honed act-outs and a ruthless appetite for laughs” in her second hour-long special, Look At You, now streaming on Netflix. With her third hour-long comedy special debuting on February 13 on Netflix, Have It All, New York Magazine adds, “Watching Tomlinson gives you the same comfort as a Swift concert or a Broadway show that’s been on for years. This is a professional. This performance will be ultra-produced. You do not need to be anxious,” and the Los Angeles Times observes, “Even when she’s navigating painful waters, she can’t help but find the humor… her wit and pinpoint delivery reveal both an incisive writer and also a talented actor.”

A TIME100 honoree and Forbes’ 30 Under 30 star, Have It All follows two critically acclaimed specials including her debut, Quarter-Life Crisis that first premiered on Netflix in March of 2020. Her first hour-long special went on to be named “Best of 2020” by New York Times, Decider, Paste and earned unanimous critical praise with The Washington Post calling her “your favorite quarantine-watch” and Newsweek dubbing her “undeniably hilarious.” With appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CBS Sunday Morning, Kelly Clarkson and more, the woman Mashable calls “whip-smart and spectacularly cynical” is currently preparing for her debut as a late night talk show host on January 16th premiere of the outrageously funny After Midnight on CBS weekdays at 12:37a ET/PT.

