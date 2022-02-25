× Expand John Flores Photography Taylor & Von

press release: Come join Taylor and Von at Wisconsin Brewing Company from 6-9! Taylor and Von are an acoustic duo based out of the Madison area who bring a good song variety to their show. 1990s and 2000s is what Taylor and Von are mostly known for, but they have a couple songs from the '80s in their setlist as well. If you like to be entertained and have a good time then the Taylor and Von duo are right for you!