Taylor & Von

Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Come join Taylor and Von at Wisconsin Brewing Company from 6-9! Taylor and Von are an acoustic duo based out of the Madison area who bring a good song variety to their show. 1990s and 2000s is what Taylor and Von are mostly known for, but they have a couple songs from the '80s in their setlist as well. If you like to be entertained and have a good time then the Taylor and Von duo are right for you!

608-848-1079
