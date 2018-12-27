Tea Making

Google Calendar - Tea Making - 2018-12-27 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tea Making - 2018-12-27 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tea Making - 2018-12-27 14:00:00 iCalendar - Tea Making - 2018-12-27 14:00:00

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join us in the Rooftop Clubhouse to craft your own variety of tea!

Learn about the tea-making process, try your own tea, and bring it home to warm up on a chilly day. Visitors will learn more about herbs and use their senses to smell different kinds of leaves. They will measure and use fine motor control to create a tea of their choice.

Info
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family
608-256-6445
Google Calendar - Tea Making - 2018-12-27 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tea Making - 2018-12-27 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tea Making - 2018-12-27 14:00:00 iCalendar - Tea Making - 2018-12-27 14:00:00