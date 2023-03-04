media release: MAC’s stunning “After Dark” series continues with great performances featuring local Teachers as vocalists and musicians in “Teachers After Dark.” MAC’s “After Dark” series will continue to engage your heart and soul with the songs and stories from our local talent meant to delight and please your artistic senses and enhance your musical experience.

Who will be taking the stage in this extraordinary show? For now, we are going to keep you “in the dark.”

“It’s so amazing how much professional talent is right in this area. What a show!” —PATRON

Adult Tickets $20 / Student $10