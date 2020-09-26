ONLINE: Teaching About The 2020 Elections

press release: Teaching about elections is one of the best opportunities to prepare young people for political engagement. This conference helps educators teach about electoral politics in a way that is engaging, respectful to all points of view, and supported by the best and most current information.

Politics can be divisive, confusing, and challenging to approach. This conference will help educators find ways to ensure their students can discuss these sensitive and important topics with care, knowledge, and facts.

Register here.

September 26, 2020, 9:00 a.m.–2:45 p.m. CDT, Online

$20 professionals

$10 non UW-Madison students

FREE for UW-Madison students (pre-registration required)