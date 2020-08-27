ONLINE: Teaching and Learning Virtually

press release: Teaching and Learning Virtually

Resources to excel, academically and emotionally as a parent and/or teacher

This virtual panel discussion hosted by Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals is focused on the varied impacts that COVID 19 has had on different facets of lives:

- mental health

- tech inequalities

- parents/work impact

- teachers/admin decision-making process, etc.

Our panelists, Rosa Thompson, Kristan Ventress, TJ McCray, Walter Williams, and Maia Pearson, will provide their varied experiences during this time as well as share resources and best practices for attendees.

Join us on August 27 @ 5:30 PM CST Via Zoom!

Meeting ID: 971 2374 6790

https://www.facebook.com/events/302118267539946