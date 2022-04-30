ONLINE: Teaching Unity: Educating Teachers about the Oneness of Humankind

media release: Everyone is an educator, by example or profession, so join us on Saturday April 30, at 6:30 CT in welcoming Dr. Randie Gottlieb. She is the founding executive director/CEO of UnityWorks , a national nonprofit committed to reducing prejudice, and promoting understanding of the oneness of humanity, the value of diversity and the need for unity―with a focus on K-12 schools. She has been a teacher, school principal and college professor; has authored 14 books; and holds degrees in education from Cal State, Boston University and Harvard. She has also been chased by street gangs in Morocco, worked as a child actor in Hollywood, played volleyball as a spiker on Team USA, founded an elementary school in Puerto Rico, produced Spanish-language community-service radio and television programs, created Montessori math materials with the native Ngäbe-Buglé people in the jungles of Panama, and earned a bachelor’s degree in wood design. Randi currently resides on the Yakima Reservation in Washington State.

Some of the topics she will address in addition to your own questions are:

. Equity issues in our schools (e.g discriminatory discipline, unconscious bias, colorblind racism, etc.)

. Common responses to diversity

. The UnityWorks School Program

. Highlights from the schools with activities for students

. Sample training activities

. Teachers’ changing views on race

This program is one in a series of educational presentations and moderated discussions offered by The Racial Healing-Justice-Unity Bahá'í-inspired Series at 4:30 PT/5:30 MT/6:30 CT/7:30 ET. From across the country, participants of varied backgrounds and traditions, join presenters from the arts, academia, community organizations and those with lived experience in a common quest to ascertain how to Forge A Path to Racial Justice. Join us!

