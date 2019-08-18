press release: The Wisconsin Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) is excited to announce that the Madison Wisconsin Team Hope Walk and 5K will take place on Sunday, August 18, at McKee Farms Park from 10AM-12PM in Fitchburg, Wisconsin. Check in time starts at 9AM. All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by HD and their families.

“From pies in the face at the finish line, to great prizes and food a good time is always had by all while thousands of dollars are raised toward a cure for this rare genetic disease,” said Shana Verstegen, event coordinator.

The Team Hope Walk is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $14 million for HD since its inception in 2007. Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by HD and their families.

For more information about the event, please contact Shana Verstegen (wisconsin@walkforhd.org). Online registration and donation can be found at http://wisconsin.hdsa.org/thwmadison19