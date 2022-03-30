Team Wisconsin Fundraiser

media release: On Wednesday, March 30, “Day of Giving,” 100 percent of your purchase at any Jersey Mike’s in the state will support the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and help 65 Team Wisconsin athletes attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, June 5-12, in Orlando, Fla. At the USA Games, athletes compete in 19 sports including athletics, swimming, softball, bocce, bowling, flag football and many more.

That’s right – on March 30, the passionate teams at 24 Jersey Mike’s Wisconsin locations will give every single dollar in sales, not just the profit, to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and the state Programs attending the USA Games. It’s all part of Jersey Mike’s nationwide 12th Annual Day of Giving. For the first time ever, the company is donating all proceeds to a single cause on that day when Jersey Mike’s restaurants from every state will support athletes from Special Olympics throughout the country.

All month, generous customers have been making donations at more than 2,000 Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the nation during the 12th Annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Meet Unified Flag Football delegate, Alison Mushett of Madison, will visit the Madison – West Towne store, 434 Gammon Place, from 11 am-1 pm.