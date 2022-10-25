News release: From running factories to powering heavy equipment, vehicles and airplanes, hydrogen is gaining traction as a clean energy source for the future. Learn more from UW-Madison Engineering Dean Ian Robertson Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison on how 10 Midwest states and private partners are working to make hydrogen an affordable, safe and carbon-free energy option.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members. Click here to register and read our COVID-19 policy.

Wisconsin is a part of two coalitions formed to compete for federal Department of Energy funding to create a network of clean energy projects and partners. States signing at least one voluntary “memorandum of understanding” are Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan and Indiana. The goal is to demonstrate production, processing, delivery, storage and end-use of “green” hydrogen. Green hydrogen is attracting attention because it can be generated carbon-free by separating water into hydrogen and oxygen. “If you’re engaged in transportation, manufacturing, ammonia, fertilizer or chemical processing, synthetic fuels, biomass or distributed power, those are among industries that may benefit from a transition to hydrogen as a power source,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “This is a chance to learn more and possibly join with a state coalition.”

This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport. The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.