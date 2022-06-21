News release: Recent mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, have reignited public concerns about such tragedies and raised questions how to prevent or mitigate them in the future. Is early-warning technology part of the answer? Hear from experts Tuesday, June 21, at the Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison.

Panelists will include Joe Hanson, regional director of sales and implementation for the Critical Response Group, which has worked with hundreds of schools and commercial clients in Wisconsin; and West Allis Police Chief Patrick Mitchell, the past president of the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association and a former deputy administrator of Wisconsin’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members. Click here to register and read our COVID-19 policy.

“The nation is searching for answers in the wake of Buffalo and Uvalde, not to mention past mass shootings,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, who will moderate. “Our panelists will explain how rapid-response technology can help to protect schools, public buildings and workplaces and how such systems work. It’s not the only answer to these tragic incidents, of course, but it may be part of the answer.”

This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport.

