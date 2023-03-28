media release: Young companies need capital to grow, create jobs and add value to the economy. Securing angel and venture capital is one way of obtaining that kind of startup money – but does Wisconsin have enough early stage capital to compete with its neighbors?

Learn about two public-private funds – one recently authorized and a second proposed in Gov. Tony Evers’ biennial budget – by attending the Tuesday, March 28, Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members. Click here to register.

The U.S. Treasury has approved a Wisconsin grant from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, of which $50 million will support early stage company investments by matching private dollars. The state budget bill contains a separate $75 million to be privately matched over time, also working with private funds.

Panelists are John Neis, managing director of Venture Investors; Sam Rikkers, deputy secretary and chief operating officer of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.; and an invited member of the Wisconsin Legislature.

“Wisconsin’s early stage investment sector is growing, yet other states aren’t sitting around waiting for us to catch up. They’re investing venture dollars, too, working with experienced managers,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, who will moderate. “We’re at a point where demand for early stage capital justifies more supply.”

