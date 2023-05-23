media release: From AI to biotechnology, and from robotics to environmental challenges, innovative technologies can disrupt economic markets, human welfare and more. Learn more about Wisconsin’s new Responsible Innovation Hub by attending the Tuesday, May 23, Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison. The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

Jo Handelsman, director of the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, will discuss the goals of the Wisconsin Responsible Innovation Hub: Enhance the ethical development, adoption and distribution of technology; provide the private and non-profit sectors with advice and frameworks for ethics in technology; and increase the quality, prevalence and diversity of university-driven entrepreneurship through research and training.

“The history of technology is filled with cases of ‘creative destruction’ that have moved economies and societies ahead, generally benefiting mankind by displacing old, inefficient systems and ways of doing things,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, who will moderate. “There are also many examples of technology outpacing the ability of people, laws and regulations to keep up. You don’t have to be a Luddite to consider consequences that are sometimes unintended.”

This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport. The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.