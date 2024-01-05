Technology Workshop: Mobile Device Basics: Android

media release: Have you received a new Android device lately? Have you recently switched from Apple to Android, and are looking for some guidance with navigating your new system? Then this FREE workshop is for you!

We'll discuss: Navigating your device, common apps, helpful accessibility & privacy settings, and tips & tricks for safety and security with your device. Feel free to bring your Android device with for in-workshop practice!

Everyone who attends will leave with new library swag and be entered to win some awesome prizes, ranging from gift cards to the grand prize: a SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S9 FE + case! *MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN*

Registration is required. Space is limited, so please register here: https://forms.gle/DezCvotqDLUBMLj96

This workshop will be livestreamed, and recorded by McFarland Cable, for those who cannot attend in person.

This workshop is sponsored by the Public Library Association, AT&T, and DigitalLearn.org.