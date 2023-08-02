media release: Madison expat Ted Hefko returns from New Orleans, brandishing his roots-rock cred through acclaimed songwriting.

In naming Hefko’s release “Down Below” as one of the 50 Best Louisiana Albums of 2021, Jay Mazza of New Orleans’ Offbeat said:

“The tunes on the album reflect a deep curiosity in a variety of genres from Americana, blues and country to roots rock and, of course, jazz. Yet they all coalesce into a powerful individual statement. This is an album from a songwriter fully inhabiting his creations.”