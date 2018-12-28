× Expand Miranda Markesteyn Ted Hefko

press release: Singer-songwriter, saxophonist, guitarist and Madison native Ted Hefko will be performing at The North Street Cabaret on Friday, December 28, with an all-star lineup including bassist Nick Moran, guitar Vince Jesse and drummer, Chris Sandoval.

Ted Hefko’s critically acclaimed new album, Gas Station Guru, was recorded in New Orleans with a great cast of Crescent City talent, including blues guitarist Mem Shannon, who lent his distinctive style to “Two Vices.”

Born in Madison, Ted began writing lyrics in the second grade and picked up the guitar a couple years later along with any instrument he could get his hands on. He studied sax with Hanah Jon Taylor as a teen and took pointers from Catfish Stephenson on guitar. At 18, he caught a Greyhound bus to the Big Easy to follow his dreams. After more than ten years of work as a freelance horn player in both New Orleans and New York City, Ted began leading his own bands and released his first original album, Egyptland, in 2008.

Ted last performed in Madison in 2012 in support of his album, If I Walked on Water, which also featured Madison native Moses Patrou on drums, piano and backing vocals. Since that time Ted has recorded two albums, Distillations of The Blues (2015), and Gas Station Guru (2018). He also relocated back to New Orleans from New York City and started a family. He is looking forward to once again sharing his music with his friends and family in Madison.

Ted Hefko and The Thousandaires stir up an intoxicating brew of the profound and the profane, of virtue and vice and most importantly the volatile in-between. Ted’s songs explore hope and hustlers, saints and strays, drifters and the down-and-out. The Thousandaires -- with Hefko on vocals, guitar and tenor sax -- bring these stories to life with the spontaneity of jazz, the rough-hewn, bare-bones tone of backwoods folk songs and the raucous vibrancy of classic Louisiana Rhythm and Blues.

General Admission, $10