media release: Chart-topping vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims announces the continuation of his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy North American headline tour with new dates in September and October. After a performance at Outside Lands Festival in August, the run kicks off in Reno, NV on September 6 and continues throughout the country, including a show in Pittsburgh supporting Aerosmith, before wrapping up in Anaheim, CA on October 21.

The news arrives just ahead of the deluxe edition of Swims’ acclaimed debut album. Releasing April 26, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1.5) includes four brand-new songs, in addition to his chart-conquering smash hit “Lose Control,” which recently claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, hit #1 at Top 40 and Hot AC radio, and has surpassed 1 billion streams across all platforms.

Swims recently performed “Lose Control” on American Idol and rolled out the dazzling video for his new viral track “The Door.” On top of all that, Swims is currently making his way through the U.K. and Europe on his mega-successful I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy tour.

Putting in real work for years, a quiet, yet steady grind brought Swims to the forefront of popular culture as a tried-and-true star without comparison. Teddy started to gain notoriety after posting covers online in 2019 — such as Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” and Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One” — gaining hundreds of millions of views, leading to his signing to Warner Records in 2020. He tirelessly honed his voice and songwriting across EPs such as Unlearning [2021], Tough Love [2022], and Sleep Is Exhausting [2022]. He showcased his sky-high range by collaborating with artists such as Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, X Ambassadors, ILLENIUM, Tiësto, Armin Van Buuren, and Matoma. He made a statement with I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) in 2023, and wrapped up a prolific run by releasing a Live Version of the album alongside his band Freak Freely at the top of 2024.