Teejop Hocira Youth Outreach Event, Dinner, and Resource Fair

media release: Come join us at the Teejop Hocira Community Center for a day of service and learning centered on stewardship of resources that are vital to healthy and thriving communities. Through partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS) and Earth Partnerships, and the Teejop Hocira Community Center, we invite youth and their families to participate in activities designed to connect attendees to research and engagement conducted by individuals and groups associated with UW-Madison and within the Community, and ways to get involved in issues that affect our daily lives, and are especially relevant to Indigenous communities. The structure of the program is as follows:

3:30-5:00: Seed Planting and Land Restoration Activity (Youth) UW Earth Partnerships will lead students in this service project designed to restore ground around the Community Center and learn about the connection between ecology of land and its relationship to quality of life. Register now for the Youth Event

5:00-6:00: Community Resource Fair (Families and Youth) Representatives from UW-Madison and the Community will be available at resource tables to share information about their work in various areas involving food, the environment, health and nutrition, among a variety of topics. Register now for the Resource Fair

6:00-7:00pm: Dinner Catered by Elena Terry and Wild Bearies Wild Bearies and Elena Terry will be providing a meal to those in attendance, and a short program will feature acknowledgement of special guests and remarks by Jon Greendeer, Health and Wellness Coordinator at Ho-Chunk Nation. Register now for the Dinner Event

To have an accurate count for event and meal planning, we are asking those planning to attend to register.