media release: Passionate about how climate change impacts your community? Looking for ways to reduce your environmental impact? Join us for Teen Activism & Climate Change on Thursday Oct. 20 from 6-8:15pm at Arts + Literature Laboratory at 111 S Livingston St. Suite 100 in Madison.

During this event, teens can learn about climate change and other environmental issues, participate in environmentally themed art activities, connect with local organizations, and learn about what teens can do to make a difference. Teens will be able to choose from different creative activities to participate in including a zine making workshop with Barbara Justice and a movement workshop with Sara Rohs. Healthy Food For All and Chef Laurel Burleson will be coordinating small plates and snacks using recovered food.

This event is a collaboration between Dane County Extension and The Shape of the Environment exhibition, on view at the Arts + Literature Laboratory.