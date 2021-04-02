ONLINE: Alone Together: Perspectives on Isolation

4/3-6/6. Reception 5 pm, 4/2, on Zoom.

press release: The feeling of isolation is familiar to each and every one of us—we can experience it in a crowd as surely as when we are completely alone. However, never in living memory has isolation been so prominent, such an obtrusive specter hovering over our collective consciousness. Everyone experiences isolation in their own unique way, and teenagers are no exception. It is critical that our youth have a platform to express the pain, the beauty, and everything in between that we find in solitude. Isolation isn’t always synonymous with loneliness, and here in this space we can be united in our isolation.

This exhibition is organized by the MMoCA Teen Forum. Members of the Teen Forum have been meeting virtually to receive mentorship from MMoCA Curatorial and Educational staff in order to conceive, plan, curate, and implement this exhibition

The Teen Forum consists of a small group of 9th-12th graders, ages 14-18 in the Madison area who are interested and passionate about all kinds of art, including traditional and nontraditional art forms. The Teen Forum has the autonomy to build a meaningful and relevant arts program at the museum, and will be exposed to a diverse array of careers within the arts. Members are paid a stipend.

This year’s Teen Forum members are Keomali Johnston, Thavida Johnston, Sophie Kunstman, Josie Schoen, Ransom Stalker-Herron, and Z Winchester.

March update: MMoCA is pleased to announce that its galleries are reopening to the public at noon on Friday, March 12. The Museum will have limited hours: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, noon-6 PM.

Reservations are not needed to visit, but guests will be required to wear a mask, in accordance with Dane County’s most recent public health order. In addition, capacity in the galleries will be capped to maintain adequate social distancing. Other measures, such as hand sanitation stations and additional cleaning protocols, are in place. Guests may be asked to wait in the lobby or visit another MMoCA gallery to ensure proper social distancing.

Fresco, the Museum’s rooftop restaurant, is closed for the season. Guests will be able to access the Rooftop Sculpture Garden, which includes a recently added bronze work, Untitled, (1982-85) by artist Joel Shapiro. The work is part of the Full Circle: Acquisitions and Exhibitions show, which is now on view.

