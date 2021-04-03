press release: The MMoCA Teen Forum is looking for artwork from a teen perspective about isolation, in all of its many forms: the good, the bad, and the beautiful. Artwork should include themes of isolation and/or solitude, in or out of quarantine. We are looking for works that represent diverse experiences of the impact of isolation. All forms of artwork will be considered.

MMoCA’s Teen Art Exhibition will be on display in the Museum lobby from April 3 through June 6, 2021. Teens who would like to participate can apply through Feb. 1.