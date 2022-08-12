RSVP for Teen Building Workshops

media release:

Teen Building Workshops is an exciting summer series that includes one-day projects such as; build a little free library for your neighborhood, and build a wooden toolbox to take home. Students can register for one or both workshops. This is a FREE program and open to ages 12-17.

The Teen Building Workshops will meet at Allied Family Boys & Girls Club (4619 Jenewein Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53711):

  • Little Free Library on Friday, August 19 from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM.
  • Wooden Toolbox on Friday, August 26 from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM.

To ensure enough supplies, we ask that you preregister by August 12 here: https://bgcdc.formstack.com/forms/teenbuildingworkshops1

If you have any questions, please email Stephanie Johnston at sjohnston@bgcdc.org.

Kids & Family
608-661-4726
