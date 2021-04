press release: Thursdays 4:30-5:30 pm, April 8–May 1h

A virtual cooking course designed for high school teens with basic knowledge in using kitchen equipment (stove top or oven), basic knife handling skills, and ability to read a recipe. This new course has been developed and will be taught by Claire Mance, Dane County Healthy Communities Coordinator, and Holly Simon, Dane County FoodWIse Teaching Coordinator.

Click here to learn more and register.