ONLINE: Teen Mental Health

media release: Four Wisconsin teens will discuss what mental health means to them at a Facebook Live event on Thursday May 6, from 6:00 to 7:15 pm. With the pandemic having disrupted school and their peer support networks, teens have a lot to say about what mental health looks like for them now and what gives them hope.

This panel discussion is one in a series of events organized by the Office of Children’s Mental Health to celebrate Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week. The theme for this week’s activities is Mental health looks different for everyone - what does it look like for you? Help us reduce stigma by attending the Teen Mental Health Panel and sharing in your network.