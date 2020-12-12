ONLINE: Teen Pitch & Launch Event

media release: Weeks of training, research and preparation from Madison-area teen entrepreneurs culminates in CEOs of Tomorrow’s extraordinary virtual start-up pitch event on December 12 called “6th Teen Pitch & Launch Event”.

Fourteen teen innovators participating in the These Teens Mean Busine$$ Incubator learn social entrepreneurship skills and create real business ideas with a social mission in mind.

“New to entrepreneurship, our teens learn the process of building a business and then pitch, launch and test their own venture with real customers,” says Roxie Hentz, CEO and founder.

The public event is a real-life opportunity for the teens to not only pitch their ideas and get real-time feedback, but also persuade those attending to purchase their products just in time for the holidays.

The business ideas are inspired by social issues that have personally impacted the student, a close family member or friend or their community.

At the event, the teen entrepreneurs involved will virtually pitch and launch start-ups that include businesses products like lip gloss sets, customized hoodies, festive sugar cookie kits, personal safety kits, scented masks, Mexican snack boxes, and much more! Every product sold raises money and awareness about social and environmental issues of importance to them. All items purchased at the event will include free shipping.

CEOs of Tomorrow is pleased to partner with the popular restaurants, Hubbard Avenue Diner & Bakery and La Taguara, to offer our optional Pitch & Launch Meal Packages for guests to enjoy during our virtual event. Meals can be pre-ordered and picked it up on December 12th before streaming the event. Proceeds from each meal sold will support CEOs of Tomorrow youth entrepreneurship programming and these local restaurants.

The free virtual event is Saturday, December 12 at noon. Registration is required.

Madison, non-profit CEOs of Tomorrow Inc. uses hands-on and interactive curriculum to inspire youth innovators and problem solvers to shape and influence their world through social entrepreneurship, creating a business that can solve a social problem or benefit society. Web: https://CEOsOfTomorrow.com Twitter: @CEOsOfTomorrow Facebook: CEOs-of-Tomorrow